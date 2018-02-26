Global stocks gain after Wall Street rally
BEIJING — Global stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rallied as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony this week for insights into its economic outlook.
KEEPING SCORE: In early trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.9
ASIA'S DAY: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2
WALL STREET: Wall Street capped several days of choppy trading with a rally that gave the stock market a modest gain for the week. Technology companies, banks and health care stocks accounted for much of the market's gains. Energy companies also rose along with crude oil prices. The S&P climbed 1.6
FED WATCH: Investors are looking to Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony Tuesday for insight into the Fed's outlook. Private sector analysts expect few significant changes in forecasts U.S. inflation will rise toward its 2
ANALYST'S TAKE: "Obviously the biggest aspect from Fed Powell's first testimony to Congress to watch would be comments surrounding interest rate and inflation expectations, but one should not be surprised if the Fed chair rehashes the current rhetoric in order to not rock the market," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. "Over and above the views on rates, insights into the recent bout of volatility and debt concerns may also be market-moving pieces."
THIS WEEK: A Chinese industry group releases its February manufacturing barometer Tuesday amid expectations it may show activity edging down due to the Lunar New Year holiday leaving the month with fewer work days. Also Tuesday, the South Korean central bank holds a policy meeting, but forecasters expect no additional rate hike. On Wednesday, India reports fourth quarter gross domestic product; the consensus calls for 6.9
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 1 cent to $63.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 78 cents on Friday to close at $63.55. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 1 cent to $67.29 in London. It jumped 92 cents the previous session to $67.31.
CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 106.62 yen from Friday's 106.88. The euro gained to $1.2321 from $1.2298.