How major US stock indexes fared Monday
Stocks jumped on Monday, with gains again accelerating in the last hour of trading, as markets around the world continue to claw back from their sharp tumble.
The Standard & Poor's 500 powered to a third straight day of gains, and the index has erased about two-thirds of its 10
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 32.30 points, or 1.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 399.28, or 1.6
The Nasdaq composite gained 84.07, or 1.1
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 10.15 points, or 0.7
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 105.99 points, or 4.0
The Dow is up 990.05 points, or 4.0
The Nasdaq is up 518.07 points, or 7.5
The Russell 2000 is up 23.82 points, or 1.6
