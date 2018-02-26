Israel court releases 4 in Netanyahu aides' corruption case

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court has released four of the seven suspects held in a high-profile corruption case involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidants after a judge apparently discussed their detention with an investigator.

The development leaves two Netanyahu aides — Nir Hefetz, the premier's former media adviser, and Communications Ministry Director Shlomo Filber — and media tycoon Shaul Elovitch in jail.

Israeli media reported late on Sunday that Tel Aviv District Court Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and an investigator from the security agencies exchanged messages about the suspects held in a case involving Netanyahu's aides and telecom giant Bezeq.