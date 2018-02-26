Japan police find body parts in murder linked to US suspect

TOKYO — Japanese police have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman in the mountains of western Japan in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.

Hyogo prefectural police said Monday that investigators found a torso, arms and legs in three locations in Kyoto and Osaka on Sunday.

Police said the parts could be from the body of the missing woman.

Police suggested that they searched the locations after being told about them by a suspect, but refused to elaborate.