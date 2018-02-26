LA officers sentenced to 25 years each in sex assault case

LOS ANGELES — Two veteran Los Angeles police officers who sexually assaulted women while on duty have each been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

James Nichols and Luis Valenzuela entered no contest pleas Monday as they were set to stand trial on charges of rape and forced oral copulation.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says the men, who were partners on the force, assaulted four women between 2008 and 2011.

The victims ranged from 19 to 34 years old and all were involved in drug-related investigations.