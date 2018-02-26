More governors join coalition to share gun information

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governors of two states and Puerto Rico are joining the leaders of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey to share information on illegal guns and gun purchasers while making progress on gun safety measures.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello joined the States for Safety coalition on Monday. Officials say the states represent more than 35 million Americans.

Baker is the sole Republican among the governors of the six U.S. states. Rossello is a Democrat and a member of his island's New Progressive party.