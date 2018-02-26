Merkel seeks to rally party behind her over coalition deal

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging her party to sign off on a deal to form a new coalition government with the centre -left Social Democrats.

Merkel told a party convention Monday that Germany is in a "difficult and previously unknown situation" without a new government five months after the election.

She acknowledged the Christian Democratic Union's disappointing result in last September's election, but insisted it had managed to make a strong mark in the agreement for a 'grand coalition' with the Social Democrats, citing financial aid for families and strengthening of law and order measures.