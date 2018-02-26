Metro Cities: How places around the world are keeping live music alive

Nashville proudly rocks the nickname Music City. But many other places across North America and the world, have put money and resources into supporting live music. Here's a look at some of the greatest hits:

Melbourne, Australia

Under this Australian city's Liquor Act live venues get special status, and there are plenty of grants available for both musicians and venues.

The city also puts a priority on music for young people with the Music Futures Fund, which has committed $2 million towards music education for primary schools, according to The Guardian.

Hamilton, Ont.

Steeltown is also trying hard to become a great music city.

City hall has created a music strategy to boost the local industry and attract more audiences. As part of that, live music venues with loading zones got special "musicians welcome" signs in fall 2017, according to the city's website. When musicians and their crews arrive, the venue owners also give them signs for their windshields, so they have the space to unload gear without getting parking tickets.

Though some committee members have stepped down recently, citing a fear that the lofty goals aren't being properly funded, the Hamilton Spectator writes.

Austin, Texas

It's no accident this southwestern gem has become known for live music. In addition to two massive music festivals, Austin City Limits and South by Southwest, the city has taken concrete steps to embrace its musical destiny. As the Toronto Star's Ben Rayner wrote in 2013, Austin often shuts down city streets, parking lots, parks and other spots to let music take over, and artists are allowed to play loud music late into the night at many open-air venues. Austin also has a special city music office, to encourage even more tourism and boost local talent.

New Orleans, La.

Despite the city's reputation as one of the live music capitals of the U.S., gentrification, and the massive damage done by 2005's Hurricane Katrina has threatened some venues.