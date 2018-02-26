Mexico: 2 Texans kidnapped, rescued near Monterrey
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Two kidnapped Americans from Texas were rescued near the northern city of Monterrey and their two alleged abductors arrested, Mexican authorities reported.
The Nuevo Leon prosecutors' office said Sunday in a statement that the victims
The unidentified Texans were rescued by members of a special anti-kidnapping unit Saturday in the Monterrey suburb of Juarez, thanks to a tip that led them to locate the alleged kidnappers on a highway.
Nuevo Leon prosecutors said the Americans were transported to the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said Monday that it was "aware of reports of two U.S. citizens kidnapped and later released," but did not give further details.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada