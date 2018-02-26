Mexico annual oil output falls below 2 million barrels a day
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's annual crude oil and gas output has fallen below 2 million barrels per day for the first time since comparable records were kept starting in 1990.
State-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos reports on its
Production has fallen steadily after peaking at almost 3.4 million barrels per day between 2003 and 2005.
The drop is largely due to the company's inability to find new reserves to replace aging, shallow water fields.
The company was unable Monday to provide figures from before 1990, when crude output ran at about 2.5 million barrels per day.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best