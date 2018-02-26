Most in survey see US fiscal policy as too aggressive
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A new survey shows that a majority of business economists now view the government's tax and spending policy as moving too aggressively to stimulate economic growth, setting up a potential increase in the deficit in the coming years.
That view emerged from the latest economic policy survey by the National Association for Business Economics, polling 211 members at companies and industry groups.
The survey was released Monday by NABE, a professional association for business economists, academics and others who use economics in the workplace.
The 52
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Team Canada ski cross racer released from jail after alleged drunken joyride
-
Import ban lifted, but B.C. wine industry worries about future in Alberta
-
Mayor Tory announces food discount aimed at increasing King St. foot traffic
-
'There's no justice for us:' Calgary rally shows support for Tina Fontaine's family