Mother sentenced to 2 to 6 years in boy's bathtub death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The mother of a 1-year-old Pennsylvania boy who drowned when she left him and his toddler sister alone in a bathtub has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Authorities say 26-year-old Kathryn Jacoby acknowledged having left the children unattended while she was on the phone in August 2016, and tests indicated that she had been drinking and using marijuana.

Jacoby was sentenced last week in Dauphin County on earlier involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment pleas.

PennLive.com reported that she sobbed as she told the judge she couldn't describe the pain and regret she feels.