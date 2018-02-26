Paterno defender on Penn State board declines to run again

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State board member who's been a vocal supporter of former head football coach Joe Paterno isn't running for another term as university trustee.

Businessman Anthony Lubrano said Monday he faces family and business demands on his time, and believes newcomers will help the university.

Lubrano has been high-profile member of the board , regularly joining the other alumni-elected members in policy clashes with other trustees.

He's long promised a critique of a 2012 university-commissioned report that found fault with the late football coach and university administrators over their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.

Asked about the status of that critique on Monday, Lubrano responded that he has a few months left on the board.