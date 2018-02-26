Police: Student tried to enter school with loaded handgun

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a student tried to enter a Philadelphia high school with a stolen .40- calibre handgun loaded with a dozen rounds.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said Monday it's unclear why the student had the gun, which was found when the bag was scanned just after 7:30 a.m. Monday at Samuel Fels High School in northeast Philadelphia.

The school was placed on lockdown. There were no injuries. Kinebrew said the student faces weapons charges.