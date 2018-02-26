Rights group alleges China using big data as repression tool

BEIJING — Human Rights Watch says it has found new evidence that authorities in one of China's most repressive regions are sweeping up citizens' personal information in a stark example of how big-data technology can be used to police a population — and potentially abused.

The rights group used government procurement documents, media reports and interviews to assemble details of the policing program in Xinjiang, a sprawling area in northwest China that security officials say harbours separatist and religious extremist elements.

Sources inside Xinjiang described to Human Rights Watch details of the software that tracks Muslim Uighurs and stores information including travel history, prayer habits, and banking and health records.