Saudi military leaders replaced amid stalemate Yemen war
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has replaced its military chief of staff and other
The kingdom gave no reason behind the shake-up that was announced early Tuesday morning.
Those fired included the country's military chief of staff, Gen. Abdulrahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan.
The kingdom also announced a plan on "developing" its
Saudi Arabia and a coalition including the United Arab Emirates launched a war in Yemen in March 2015 against Shiite rebels there.
The conflict has turned into a bloody stalemate in which the kingdom faces criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians. Aid groups also blame a Saudi-led blockade for pushing the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush
-
Liberals begin road to 2019 with budget focused on their strengths
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student