State to let courts take guns from people deemed a threat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island is poised to become the first state since a deadly school shooting in Florida to establish a new policy allowing relatives or police to ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) is signing an executive order Monday establishing a so-called "red flag" policy.
California, Connecticut, Indiana, Oregon and Washington already have red flag laws. More than a dozen other states are considering similar bills.
Raimondo says this month's shooting in Parkland, Florida, renewed the urgency once again for states to act to prevent gun violence. Seventeen people were killed.
Rhode Island's legislature is also considering a bill that would keep the red flag protections in place permanently.
