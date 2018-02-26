Stocks glide higher again as Treasury yields ease
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Stocks climbed again on Monday as markets around the world continue to claw back from their sharp tumble last month.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has regained nearly two thirds of its 10.2
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 17 points, or 0.6
RATE WATCH: A jump in interest rates was what triggered the sell-off for stock markets around the world last month. That's why an appearance this week by the Federal Reserve's chairman is so anticipated.
Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his first testimony as chairman of the Fed to Congress, and he'll speak about monetary policy before the House of Representatives' financial services committee Tuesday morning. Investors will dissect it immediately for clues on how aggressive the Fed will be in raising interest rates to forestall inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83
STRONG EARNINGS: One driver for stocks in recent weeks is how impressive corporate profit reports have been.
Roughly 90
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.7
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.2
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 28 cents to $63.27 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost30 cents to $67.01.
Gold rose $3.30 to $1,333.60 per ounce, and natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 106.93 Japanese yen from 106.75 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.2304 from $1.2295, and the British pound dipped to $1.3962 from $1.3967.
___
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed from Beijing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best