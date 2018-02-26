The Latest: Pardon request cites same argument as Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

11 a.m.

A man convicted of invasion of privacy in Missouri 19 years ago is asking Gov. Eric Greitens for a pardon, using the same argument that the governor's lawyers are using in the effort to dismiss an indictment of Greitens.

A St. Louis grand jury last week indicted the Republican governor on felony invasion of privacy. In 1999, Paul Henreid was convicted of invasion of privacy in St. Louis for secretly filming sex partners.

Henreid's attorney, Al Watkins, says it would be "hypocritical" for Greitens to reject the pardon request. An email message left Monday with Greitens' spokesman was not immediately returned.

Henreid's trial attorneys argued that the law was aimed at "peeping Toms," not someone engaged in a consensual relationship. Greitens' attorneys made a similar argument in the motion to dismiss.

___

10 a.m.

A St. Louis grand jury's investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens isn't complete, even though an indictment was issued last week.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, said Monday that the grand jury investigation of the Republican governor is "ongoing." There is no timetable for when it will be complete, and Ryan declined to say what else the grand jury is investigating.

Greitens was indicted Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. The charge stems from an extramarital affair he had with his St. Louis hairdresser starting in March 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

___

8:45 a.m.

Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time since Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted, with plans to discuss assembling a committee whose investigation could lead to his impeachment.

The first-term Republican governor was indicted late Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. The charge stems from an extramarital affair he had with his hairdresser in March 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Legislators are reconvening Monday. House Republican leaders say they'll form a group of lawmakers to investigate the allegations and determine whether the governor can lead the state amid the felony case. Greitens' attorney said he welcomes the investigation.