The Latest: Supreme Court divided over 'fair share' fees
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments over union fees (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The Supreme Court is divided in a major organized
Justice Neil Gorsuch said nothing during arguments Monday to indicate how he might vote on an issue that split the other justices 4 to 4 when it came up two years ago.
The issue is whether it is unconstitutional to require nonmembers to contribute to public sector unions they choose not to join.
Illinois government worker Mark Janus says he has a free-speech right not to pay the union that represents all employees, not just its members, in collective bargaining.
___
1:30 a.m.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could deal a painful financial blow to organized
All eyes will be on Justice Neil Gorsuch Monday when the court takes up a challenge to an Illinois law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join. The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The court split 4-4 the last time it considered the issue in 2016. Gorsuch joined the court in April and has yet to weigh in on union fees. Organized
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer