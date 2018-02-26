The Latest: West Virginia teachers to keep striking Tuesday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a statewide teachers walkout in West Virginia over pay and benefits (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.
American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter President Christine Campbell announced at a rally attended by thousands Monday at the
Campbell said union officials want to bring together the leaders of the House of Delegates, the state Senate and Gov. Jim Justice at one meeting to discuss the issues. But that hasn't happened.
She says there have been separate talks with various leaders but not with the governor, who spoke at town-hall style meetings Monday in Wheeling, Martinsburg and Morgantown.
Until everyone comes together at once, Campbell says, "we're not going back" to the classroom.
___
7:55 a.m.
A teacher's strike is keeping public schools closed for a third day in West Virginia.
The state Department of Education's
Gov. Jim Justice has signed teacher pay raises of 2
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said thousands of teachers are returning to the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best