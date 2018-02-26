The Latest: West Virginia teachers to keep striking Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a statewide teachers walkout in West Virginia over pay and benefits (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.

American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter President Christine Campbell announced at a rally attended by thousands Monday at the state capitol in Charleston that the statewide strike will go on Tuesday.

Campbell said union officials want to bring together the leaders of the House of Delegates, the state Senate and Gov. Jim Justice at one meeting to discuss the issues. But that hasn't happened.

She says there have been separate talks with various leaders but not with the governor, who spoke at town-hall style meetings Monday in Wheeling, Martinsburg and Morgantown.

Until everyone comes together at once, Campbell says, "we're not going back" to the classroom.

___

7:55 a.m.

A teacher's strike is keeping public schools closed for a third day in West Virginia.

The state Department of Education's website shows all school districts are closed in all 55 counties Monday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed teacher pay raises of 2 per cent next year and 1 per cent the following two years. But West Virginia's teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation, and teachers say the increases are too stingy, especially as health care costs more.