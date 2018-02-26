The Latest: White House criticizes judge for DACA injunction

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene, for now, in the fate of a program protecting young immigrants from deportation (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The White House is accusing a federal judge of usurping legislative authority after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in arguments over a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program "is clearly unlawful."

And he is accusing a federal judge of "unilaterally" re-imposing a program "that Congress had explicitly and repeatedly rejected." A judge in San Francisco issued an injunction in January ordering the administration to keep DACA in place while courts consider legal challenges.

A New York judge came to the same conclusion earlier this month.

The Trump administration had made a highly unusual bid to bypass that process. Trump announced he was ending DACA last year.

9:36 a.m.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The justices on Monday refused to take up the administration's appeal of a lower court order that requires the administration to continue accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. What made the appeal unusual is that the administration sought to bypass the federal appeals court in San Francisco and go directly to the Supreme Court.