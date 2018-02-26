The Latest: Worker dies in suburban Detroit trench collapse
STERLING HEIGHS, Mich. — The Latest on a trench collapse in suburban Detroit that trapped a worker (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Authorities say a construction worker has died after being buried in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.
Sterling Heights Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.
Fire Chief Chris Martin says the trench didn't appear to be properly shored up.
Martin said the trench was about 18 feet long and 4 feet wide at the top. Its depth was unclear.
The man's name was not immediately released.
Local authorities and officials from the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating.
3:50 p.m.
Rescue personnel are working to free a construction worker caught in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.
Sterling Heights Police said the worker was part of a private crew that they say is working to demolish a building when the trench collapsed around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.
The worker's condition wasn't immediately known.
