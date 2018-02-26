Trump golf club agrees to pay $5.45 million settlement
JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida golf club owned by President Donald Trump has agreed to pay $5.45 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former members.
The Sun Sentinel reported Monday that the agreement must still be approved by the courts.
A class-action lawsuit alleged Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter violated contract terms that 65 members had signed with the previous owner, Ritz-Carlton.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled against the golf club in February 2017. The settlement requires Trump's organization to pay 94
Trump took over the club in 2012.
