Turkey's Erdogan looks to bolster Africa links in 5-day tour
A
A
Share via Email
ALGIERS, Algeria — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a five-day trip to Africa aimed at boosting his country's influence in the continent.
Starting off in Algeria on Monday, Erdogan is seeking to give a boost to economic relations between the two countries, notably through a business forum organized for the visit.
In a statement, Algeria's presidency said the two-day visit to the country will allow Erdogan to share with his counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika "his analysis of the regional and international situation, especially in the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel."
After Algeria, Erdogan will visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer