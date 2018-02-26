Ukraine police say they've rearrested cybercrime ringleader
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Ukrainian police say they have rearrested the ringleader of a cybercrime group accused of inflicting hundreds of millions of dollars in losses worldwide. It comes 15 months after his embarrassing escape put the spotlight on corruption in the Eastern European country.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry says the cybercrime boss was detained Sunday in
Kapkanov had previously been arrested in a dramatic police raid in Poltava on Nov. 30, 2016, but he was released almost immediately amid allegations of official corruption, and absconded.
A representative for Kapkanov could immediately be located Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer