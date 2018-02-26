UN development program names Pakistani a goodwill ambassador
ISLAMABAD — The United Nations development program has appointed the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest as its goodwill ambassador for the country.
A statement issued Monday says Samina Baig will lead efforts to build national awareness and partnerships around the U.N.'s development goals, particularly those related to climate change, environmental protection, youth and women's empowerment.
Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of 22 Baig became the first Pakistani woman to climb storied mountain. By the time she turned 23, she had climbed the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents.
She heads the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation to encourage youth in outdoor activities.
