Woman badly hurt by Central Park tree files $200M lawsuit

NEW YORK — A woman who was seriously injured by a falling tree while strolling in Central Park with her three children has filed a $200 million lawsuit.

Anne Monoky (MAHN'-uh-kee) filed the lawsuit Monday against New York City, the Central Park Conservancy and tree contractors.

The lawsuit says Monoky — who shielded her children, including a baby, as best she could — suffered spinal fractures when the 75-foot elm crashed in August. Her 2-year-old son had a serious head injury.

The lawsuit alleges the tree had been neglected for years despite obvious signs of decay.

Law Department spokeswoman Kimberly Joyce says city lawyers will review the lawsuit.