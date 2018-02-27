4 powers condemn Iran for violating arms embargo on Yemen

The four Western powers that are parties to the Iran nuclear deal are condemning Iran for violating an arms embargo on Yemen, a day after Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution that took aim at Tehran over its failure to abide by the U.N. sanctions.

France, Germany, the United Kingdom and United States issued a joint statement Tuesday saying Iran's non-compliance, as described by a U.N. panel of experts, "poses serious risks to peace and stability in the region."

The experts said Iran failed "to take the necessary measures" to prevent the direct or indirect supply of missiles and drones to Houthi Shiite rebels.