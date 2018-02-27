Brazil's federal police chief fired by new security minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new public security minister has fired the head of the country's federal police following public remarks he made on an investigation into President Michel Temer.

A spokeswoman for security minister Raul Jungmann said Tuesday he has decided to replace police chief Fernando Segovia, who was appointed by Temer a little more than three months ago.

Segovia's replacement will be national security secretary Rogerio Galloro.

Segovia was publicly criticized for suggesting in a media interview that an ongoing investigation into Temer would be discarded.

A Supreme Court justice ordered Segovia to clarify his remarks, and Brazil's top prosecutor said he should not discuss federal police probes in public.