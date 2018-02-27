Cambodian court orders seizure of former opposition HQ

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A court in Cambodia has ordered the seizure of the headquarters of the country's former opposition party, which was dissolved last November after a ruling that it was involved in trying to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

A lawyer for Hun Sen said Tuesday that the Phnom Penh Municipal Court ruled that the headquarters of the Cambodian National Rescue Party be seized because the party's former leader, Sam Rainsy, failed to pay a $1 million judgment against him for defaming Hun Sen and another ruling party leader. Sam Rainsy is the owner of the property.