Central Mexican state says 13 die in cartel disputes

MEXICO CITY — One of Mexico's more peaceful states has reported an outbreak of drug gang violence in which at least 13 men died.

The prosecutors' office in the north-central state of Guanajuato said Monday that 13 bodies found shot or burned to death over the weekend were "related to organized crime," though it didn't identify the gangs involved.

A 14th body had been hacked up and has not yet been identified.

The bodies were found in the twin towns of Apaseo El Alto and Apaseo El Grande, which have been plagued by thieves stealing fuel from pipelines and robbing passing trains.