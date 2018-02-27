Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request

WASHINGTON — A Department of Housing and Urban Development employee says she was demoted after she refused to comply with a request from the acting agency head that she "find money" for a costly remodeling of future HUD Secretary Ben Carson's office.

A HUD document shows the agency spending $31,561 on a dining set.

In response, HUD says only blinds were purchased for Carson's office and were within a $5,000 limit. The agency says the dining set was considered "a building expense" rather than a decoration and was not ordered by Carson or for his office.

Helen Foster filed the complaint alleging retaliation with the federal agency that handles whistleblower complaints.