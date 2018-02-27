Czech court releases detained former Syrian Kurdish leader

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A Czech court has ruled that the former leader of a Syrian Kurdish party detained by authorities in Prague will be released from detention despite Turkey's request for his extradition.

Salih Muslim, former co-chair of the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, was detained in the Czech capital of Prague on Saturday based on a Turkish request for his arrest.

According to Muslim's Czech lawyer Miroslav Krutina, Prague's Municipal Court ruled on Tuesday to release Muslim. The court officials didn't immediately commented on the hearing that was held behind close door.