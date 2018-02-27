Egypt urges boycott of BBC after report on disappearances

CAIRO — Egypt's state media body is calling on officials and the "elite" to boycott the BBC after it broadcast a report on the repression of dissent under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that addressed torture and forced disappearances.

In a Tuesday statement, the State Information Service urges individuals to refuse interviews with the BBC until it issues a formal apology. It also wants the BBC to publish an official statement issued by authorities alleging that the report contains inaccuracies.