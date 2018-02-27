Ex-police recruits sue after fired over past racial slurs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A white man and a black woman who were both fired as Little Rock police recruits for using a racial slur are suing the city, alleging they were unfairly singled out for termination.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brandon Schiefelbein and Katina Jones filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a Pulaski County Circuit judge to make the city give them their jobs back plus back pay.

The lawsuit says Schiefelbein and Jones used the slur on Facebook in the context of quotes before joining the force. Jones's post contained song lyrics; she was 16 at the time. Schiefelbein was 19 when he posted a quote by comedian Kevin Hart.

The suit alleges the firings were unreasonably harsh punishment compared with other officers and city employees accused of similar conduct.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

___