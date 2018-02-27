Florida officers sentenced in man's beating after car chase
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida police officers have been sentenced to house arrest in the beating of a man after a high-speed car chase.
The Palm Beach Post reports Boynton Beach police officer Michael Brown and Sgt. Philip Antico were each sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation, including six months on house arrest. Brown was convicted last year of deprivation of civil rights, and Antico of obstruction of justice.
Authorities say then-19-year-old Jeffrey Braswell was a passenger in a car that struck one officer and led others on a 20-mile (
A jury cleared two other ex-officers of wrongdoing.
