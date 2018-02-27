Foundation donates $905K to Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A foundation has donated nearly $1 million to the expansion efforts of the Museum of Idaho.

The Post Register reports the Carr Foundation presented a $905,000 gift to the museum after the foundation became aware of a construction setback the museum faced.

A release from the museum says the museum ran into trouble when there were complications excavating the planned basement storage facility. This storage facility is vital for the expansion because it allows space for travelling exhibits.

With its donation, Carr Foundation officials challenged the community to contribute and participate in the upcoming permanent exhibit "The Way Out West."

The exhibit is planned to highlight more than 10,000 years of Idaho and regional history in themed, interactive exhibits.

