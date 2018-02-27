German town votes to keep church bell dedicated to Hitler

BERLIN — A small town in southwestern Germany has decided to keep a church bell dedicated to Adolf Hitler ringing, but as a memorial to spark dialogue about violence and injustice.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday the Herxheim am Berg council voted 10-3 to preserve the bell, which carries the inscription "Everything for the Fatherland - Adolf Hitler" above a Nazi swastika, as a memorial in its Protestant church.

State church authorities had offered to fund replacing the bell, which were widespread during the Nazi era but mostly removed after the war.