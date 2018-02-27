News / World

Germany shivers as icy blast drives down mercury

A snow plough clears the street from snow in Luebeck, northern Germany, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Snow and freezing sub-zero temperatures have a grasp on some parts of Germany as meteorologists reported a new cold record of minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 Fahrenheit) for this winter on Zugspitze mountain in the Alps. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Germany has suffered one of its coldest nights, with the mercury dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the country.

The German meteorological office said Tuesday it recorded a temperature of minus 30.4 C atop the country's highest peak, the Zugspitze, overnight.

Much of Europe is currently experiencing low temperatures due to a blast of icy air from the northeast.

The German chancellery says it has cancelled a display of military honours planned Wednesday in Berlin for the arrival of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, "due to the weather."

