Germany shivers as icy blast drives down mercury
BERLIN — Germany has suffered one of its coldest nights, with the mercury dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the country.
The German meteorological office said Tuesday it recorded a temperature of minus 30.4 C atop the country's highest peak, the Zugspitze, overnight.
Much of Europe is currently experiencing low temperatures due to a blast of icy air from the northeast.
The German chancellery says it has
