HBCU leaders meeting with business leaders at GOP event

WASHINGTON — The heads of the nation's historically black colleges and universities are getting face time with representatives of companies like Google, Wal-Mart and Starbucks at this year's HBCU Fly-In sponsored by congressional Republicans.

Spearheaded by Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the HBCU Fly-In started last February as a way for the colleges and universities to meet GOP officials and find ways to work with the federal government.

Scott and Walker say the school presidents asked them to bring in corporate representatives who can partner with their institutions and employ their graduates.