High court: Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.

The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

Immigrants who've spent long periods in custody had brought the class-action lawsuit. The group included some people facing deportation because they've committed a crime and others who arrived at the border seeking asylum.