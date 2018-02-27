Jordan underwater survey finds parts of Islamic-era port

AMMAN, Jordan — Officials say Jordan's first underwater archaeological survey has detected the outlines of a stone barrier, believed to be part of the centuries-old Red Sea port of Ayla, near the modern city of Aqaba.

Ehab Eid, head of the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan, said Tuesday that the survey spotted an underwater barrier with an L-shape that is about 50 metres long and eight meters wide. He says experts expect to find other port facilities in the future.