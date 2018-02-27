Justices seem ready to rule against Microsoft in email case
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is
The justices heard arguments Tuesday in a dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft Corp. over a warrant for emails that were sought as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Microsoft refused to turn over the emails because they are stored on a company server in Dublin, Ireland, and the warrant does not apply abroad.
But several justices suggested they agreed with the government's argument that the focus should be on Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. That's where a computer operator would retrieve the emails and hand them over to federal authorities.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada