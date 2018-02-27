Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

NEW YORK — Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

Lewinsky writes in "Vanity Fair" that she is "in awe of the sheer courage" of women who've been confronting "entrenched beliefs and institutions."

She says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, "I'm so sorry you were so alone."

She lauds the "#MeToo" movement for providing "the safety that comes from solidarity."

Lewinsky says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress from being "publicly outed and ostracized."

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998. The Democrat was acquitted by the Senate.