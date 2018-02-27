Obama makes another pitch for his presidential centre plans
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama has made another pitch for his presidential
Obama on Tuesday downplayed concerns about increased housing costs and other issues that have been raised by residents who live near the planned
Activists rallied before the meeting, saying they wanted to draw attention to residents who could lose their homes once the
Obama noted it's understandable to be concerned about gentrification. However, he said he hasn't noticed too much development or too much economic activity being a problem on the South Side.
Tuesday's Obama Foundation public meeting on the
Crews are expected to break ground later this year and open doors in 2021.