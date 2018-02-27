Officers shoot, kill armed man who fired at Ohio trooper

TIRO, Ohio — Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.

Investigators haven't publicly identified the man killed Monday night in the confrontation in rural Crawford County, about 70 miles (113 kilometres ) southwest of Cleveland.

The county sheriff's office says a trooper saw the man walking in a roadway and stopped to talk to him. It says the man fired once at the patrol car, ran into a field and then to his home.

Authorities say the armed man then exited the home toward officers, didn't obey their commands and pointed a firearm at them. He was shot and died at the scene.