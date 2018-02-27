Pakistan suspends sentences in blasphemy case pending appeal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — An appellate court in Pakistan on Tuesday suspended the three-year jail terms handed down to 25 suspects over the lynching of a university student who was falsely accused of blasphemy, a lawyer said.
Mohammad Mashal Khan, 23, was killed by a mob on his university campus in Mardan in April 2016 over unfounded
An anti-terrorism court earlier this month sentenced one man to death and handed life sentences to five others in the case. Those sentences are unchanged.