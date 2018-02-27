Police officer charged with sex offences in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer who flies helicopters for police in North Carolina's largest city was charged Tuesday with 28 sex crimes after a woman reported she was abused several years ago starting as a preteen, authorities said.
The victim, now 17, told investigators that Matthew Porter sexually assaulted her for three years from 2010 to 2013, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Katrina Graue said.
Graue said the sex assaults happened in Charlotte where her family was friends with Porter, but the victim reported them to deputies in Nye County, Nevada, where she now lives.
The assaults did not happen on duty. Porter was hired by Charlotte police in 1995 and began flying helicopters two years later, Graue said.
Graue did not say If Porter had a lawyer and a message left at a phone listing for him was not returned Tuesday.
