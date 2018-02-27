SKorea minister: North's tests 'blatant affront' to treaty

GENEVA — South Korea's foreign minister says North Korea's sixth nuclear test and 20 ballistic missile launches last year amount to a "blatant affront" to the United Nations' nuclear test ban treaty.

Kang Kyung-wha called on governments Tuesday to make a "strong, united commitment" to implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions to "compel Pyongyang to change course and come to dialogue for a peaceful resolution."

Kang told the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament that sanctions are "not meant to bring down North Korea," but to convince the country to join other nations in working towards denuclearization.